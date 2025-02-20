Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightട്രെയിനിൽ...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 1:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 1:07 PM IST

    ട്രെയിനിൽ ഓടിക്കയറുന്നതിനിടെ വീണ് മലയാളി സ്റ്റേഷൻ മാസ്റ്റർ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ട്രെയിനിൽ ഓടിക്കയറുന്നതിനിടെ വീണ് മലയാളി സ്റ്റേഷൻ മാസ്റ്റർ മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    മധുര: നീങ്ങിത്തുടങ്ങിയ ട്രെയിനിൽ ഓടിക്കയറാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ വീണ് ട്രെയിനിന് അടിയിൽപെട്ട മലയാളി സ്റ്റേഷൻ മാസ്റ്റർ മരിച്ചു. മധുര കല്ലിഗുഡി റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷനിലെ സ്റ്റേഷൻ മാസ്റ്റർ അനു​ ശേഖർ (31) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. തിരുവനന്തപുരം കീഴാരൂർ സ്വദേശിയാണ്.

    ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 8.30 ഓടെയാണ് ദാരുണ സംഭവം. ചെങ്കോട്ട - ഈറോഡ് ട്രെയിനിൽ ഓടിക്കയറാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുമ്പോഴാണ് അപകടം ഉണ്ടായത്. കാൽവഴുതി ട്രെയിനിന് അടിയിലേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. സംഭവ സ്ഥലത്തുവെച്ചുതന്നെ അനുശേഖർ മരിച്ചു. മൃതദേഹം പോസ്റ്റുമോർട്ടത്തിനായി ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:trainrun over by train
    News Summary - madurai kalligudi railway station master run over by train
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X