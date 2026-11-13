Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    മുസാബക്ക '26: ബൊമ്മനഹള്ളി മഹ്മൂദിയ മദ്രസക്ക് ഇരട്ട ഓവറോൾ കിരീടം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മുസാബക്ക 26: ബൊമ്മനഹള്ളി മഹ്മൂദിയ മദ്രസക്ക് ഇരട്ട ഓവറോൾ കിരീടം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    'മു​സാ​ബ​ക്ക 26' ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് ആ​ർ​ട്ട് ഫെ​സ്റ്റ ഓ​വ​റോ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പ് ക​ര​സ്ഥ​മാ​ക്കി​യ 'മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദി​യ മ​ദ്ര​സ' റെ​യി​ഞ്ച് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഓ​വ​റോ​ൾ ട്രോ​ഫി​ക​ൾ ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ സൗ​ത്ത് റെ​യി​ഞ്ച് ജം​ഇ​യ്യ​ത്തു​ൽ മു​അ​ല്ലി​മീ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച 'മു​സാ​ബ​ക്ക 26' ഇ​സ്ലാ​മി​ക് ആ​ർ​ട്ട് ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ ബൊ​മ്മ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി മ​ല​ബാ​ർ മു​സ്‍ലിം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ബി.​എം.​എം.​എ) കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദി​യ മ​ദ്ര​സ​ക്ക് അ​ഭി​മാ​ന വി​ജ​യം.

    വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലും മു​അ​ല്ലിം വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലും ഓ​വ​റോ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പ് ക​ര​സ്ഥ​മാ​ക്കി​യാ​ണ് മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദി​യ മ​ദ്ര​സ ഇ​ര​ട്ട കി​രീ​ടം സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. റെ​യി​ഞ്ചി​ലെ 15 മ​ദ്ര​സ​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത ക​ലാ-​സാ​ഹി​ത്യ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി​ക​ളും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രും ഒ​രു​പോ​ലെ മി​ക​ച്ച പ്ര​ക​ട​നം കാ​ഴ്ച​വെ​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    25% Off
    E-Paper First Page
    Today
    Today's Edition is out

    Want the complete newspaper?

    Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
    Click here for the full edition →
    Use code SAVE25
    News Summary - Musabaka '26: Bommanahalli Mahmudiya Madrasah wins double overall title
    Next Story
    X