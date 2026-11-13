മുസാബക്ക '26: ബൊമ്മനഹള്ളി മഹ്മൂദിയ മദ്രസക്ക് ഇരട്ട ഓവറോൾ കിരീടം

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മുസാബക്ക '26: ബൊമ്മനഹള്ളി മഹ്മൂദിയ മദ്രസക്ക് ഇരട്ട ഓവറോൾ കിരീടംtext_fields
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News Summary - Musabaka '26: Bommanahalli Mahmudiya Madrasah wins double overall title
ബംഗളൂരു: ബാംഗ്ലൂർ സൗത്ത് റെയിഞ്ച് ജംഇയ്യത്തുൽ മുഅല്ലിമീൻ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച 'മുസാബക്ക 26' ഇസ്ലാമിക് ആർട്ട് ഫെസ്റ്റിൽ ബൊമ്മനഹള്ളി മലബാർ മുസ്ലിം അസോസിയേഷൻ (ബി.എം.എം.എ) കീഴിലുള്ള മഹ്മൂദിയ മദ്രസക്ക് അഭിമാന വിജയം.
വിദ്യാര്ഥി വിഭാഗത്തിലും മുഅല്ലിം വിഭാഗത്തിലും ഓവറോൾ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പ് കരസ്ഥമാക്കിയാണ് മഹ്മൂദിയ മദ്രസ ഇരട്ട കിരീടം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്. റെയിഞ്ചിലെ 15 മദ്രസകൾ പങ്കെടുത്ത കലാ-സാഹിത്യ മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ വിദ്യാര്ഥികളും അധ്യാപകരും ഒരുപോലെ മികച്ച പ്രകടനം കാഴ്ചവെച്ചു.
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