നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ സഹോദരനൊപ്പം കളിക്കവെ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെ മാലിന്യക്കുഴിയിൽ വീണ് മൂന്ന് വയസുകാരൻ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Feb 2025 3:05 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Feb 2025 3:05 PM IST
നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ സഹോദരനൊപ്പം കളിക്കവെ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെ മാലിന്യക്കുഴിയിൽ വീണ് മൂന്ന് വയസുകാരൻ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Three year old boy died after falling into the garbage pit at the airport
കൊച്ചി: നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെ കഫ്തീരിയക്ക് സമീപം മാലിന്യക്കുഴിയിൽ വീണ് മൂന്നുവയസുകാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. രാജസ്ഥാൻ സ്വദേശിയായ സൗരഭിന്റെ മകൻ റിതൻ ജാജുവാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ജയ്പൂരിൽ നിന്ന് രാവിലെ 11.30ന് ലാൻഡ് ചെയ്ത വിമാനത്തിലായിരുന്നു ഇവർ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. സഹോദരനൊപ്പം കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് കുട്ടി അപകടത്തിൽ പെട്ടത്. ഉടൻ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാൻ സാധിച്ചില്ല.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story