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Madhyamam
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    നോർക്ക എറണാകുളം സെന്ററില്‍ നവംബര്‍ 10 ന് അറ്റസ്റ്റേഷൻ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കില്ല

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    നോർക്ക എറണാകുളം സെന്ററില്‍ നവംബര്‍ 10 ന് അറ്റസ്റ്റേഷൻ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കില്ല
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    സാങ്കേതിക കാരണങ്ങളാൽ 2026 നവംബര്‍ 10 ന് (ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച) നോർക്ക റൂട്ട്‌സിന്റെ എറണാകുളം സര്‍ട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് ഒതന്റിക്കേഷന്‍ സെന്ററില്‍ സര്‍ട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് അറ്റസ്റ്റേഷന്‍ സേവനം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതല്ലെന്ന് സെന്റര്‍ മാനേജര്‍ അറിയിച്ചു.

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    News Summary - NORKA Certificate Attestation Service Suspended on November 10
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