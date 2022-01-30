Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    30 Jan 2022
    2022-01-30

    മറിയുമ്മ

    പടന്ന: തെക്കേക്കാട്ടിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന കെ.സി. (65) നിര്യതയായി. ഭർത്താവ്: മുഹമ്മദ് കുഞ്ഞി. മക്കൾ: ആയിഷ, സുബൈദ, സുലൈഖ, സറീന, ഫാത്തിബി, സുമയ്യ, റംസീന. മരുമക്കൾ: മുസ്തഫ, അഷ്റഫ്, സുബൈർ, അഷ്റഫ്, റഫീഖ്, ഷഫീഖ്, യൂസുഫ്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അഷ്റഫ്‌, കൗലത്ത്, സുഹറ, ജമീല, പരേതരായ ഹംസൻ ഹാജി, ഷരീഫ് . mariyumma 65 padanna
