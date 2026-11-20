Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range
Updated Ondate_range
ഡ്യൂട്ടിയില്ലാതെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ മുറിയിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ചു; കേരള ഹൗസിലെ ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് കാരണംകാണിക്കൽ നോട്ടീസ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kerala House employees served Notice for entering the Chief Minister's room without duty
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഡ്യൂട്ടിയില്ലാതെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ മുറിയിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ചതിന് കേരള ഹൗസിലെ ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് കാരണംകാണിക്കൽ നോട്ടീസ്. എന്നാൽ ജീവനക്കാർക്കെതിരെ അച്ചടക്ക നടപടി പാടില്ലെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി നിർദേശിച്ചു. കേരള ഹൗസ് റസിഡന്റ് കമ്മീഷണർക്കാണ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ നിർദേശം. സുരേഷ് ബാബു, സിബി ജോസ് എന്നിവർക്ക് റസിഡന്റ് കമ്മീഷണറാണ് നോട്ടീസ് നൽകിയത്. ഇരുവരും നോട്ടീസിന് മറുപടി നൽകി. എൻജിഒ അസോ. അംഗമാണ് സുരേഷ് ബാബു.
25% Off
Today's Edition is out
Want the complete newspaper?
Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
Click here for the full edition →
Use code SAVE25
Next Story