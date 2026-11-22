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തിരുപ്പതി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ 121 കിലോ സ്വർണമർപ്പിച്ച് ഭക്തൻtext_fields
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News Summary - Devotee offers 121 kg of gold at Tirupati temple
അമരാവതി: തിരുപ്പതി വെങ്കിടേശ്വര സ്വാമി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലേക്ക് ഏകദേശം 160 കോടി രൂപ മൂല്യമുള്ള 121 കിലോ സ്വർണാഭരണങ്ങൾ സംഭാവന നൽകാനൊരുങ്ങി ഭക്തൻ. തിരുപ്പതി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലേക്ക് ഒരു വ്യക്തി നൽകുന്ന ഏറ്റവും വലിയ സംഭാവനയാണിതെന്ന് സർക്കാർ വൃത്തങ്ങളും തിരുമല തിരുപ്പതി ദേവസ്ഥാനവും അറിയിച്ചു. നവംബർ 26ന് സ്വർണാഭരണങ്ങൾ സമർപ്പിക്കും.
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