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ഡൽഹി പൊലീസ് ഓഫിസറുടെ പരാമർശം നീക്കം ചെയ്യാൻ അഭിഭാഷകർ കോടതിയിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Delhi High Court Directs Centre to Examine and Remove Defamatory Social Media Posts Against Lawyers by Police Officer
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: പൊലീസ് ഓഫിസർ അഭിഭാഷകർക്കെതിരെ പ്രചരിപ്പിച്ച സമൂഹമാധ്യമ പോസ്റ്റുകൾ പരിശോധിക്കണമെന്ന് കേന്ദ്രസർക്കാറിനോട് ഡൽഹി ഹൈകോടതി. എ.സി.പി മാനസ്വി വസിഷ്ഠയും മറ്റൊരു പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനും പ്രചരിപ്പിക്കുന്ന അപകീർത്തികരവും ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതുമായ ഉള്ളടക്കങ്ങൾ ആവശ്യമെങ്കിൽ നീക്കം ചെയ്യാൻ നടപടിയെടുക്കണമെന്ന് ആക്ടിങ് ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് നിതിൻ വസുദേവ് സാംബ്രെയും ജസ്റ്റിസ് സഞ്ജയ് ശർമയും അടങ്ങുന്ന ഡിവിഷൻ ബെഞ്ച് നിർദേശം നൽകി
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