Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    15 Jun 2024 6:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    15 Jun 2024 6:10 AM GMT

    ത​ർ​തീ​ൽ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ: ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് ഫെ​സ്റ്റ്​: അ​ൽ അ​മീ​ർ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ന്​ വി​ജ​യം

    ത​ർ​തീ​ൽ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ: ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് ഫെ​സ്റ്റ്​: അ​ൽ അ​മീ​ർ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ന്​ വി​ജ​യം
    ത​ർ​തീ​ൽ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ മി​ക​ച്ച വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ അ​ൽ അ​മീ​ർ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ത​ർ​തീ​ൽ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ അ​ൽ അ​മീ​ർ സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ മി​ക​ച്ച വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി.

    30 സ്‌​കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ൽ അ​മീ​ർ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യ സ​ഹ​ദ് സ​ലീ​മും മ​ത്​​ലൂ​ബ് ന​സീ​ബും മി​ക​വ് തെ​ളി​യി​ച്ചു. സീ​നി​യ​ർ ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പാ​രാ​യ​ണ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ഹ​ദ് സ​ലീം ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം നേ​ടി. അ​ദാ​ൻ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ (സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ വി​ഭാ​ഗം) മ​ത്​​ലൂ​ബ് ന​സീ​ബ് മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം നേ​ടി. ഇ​രു​വ​രെ​യും സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ ഡോ. ​എ​സ്. ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ച്ചു.

