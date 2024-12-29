Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    29 Dec 2024 6:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Dec 2024 6:52 AM IST

    റീ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ ഔ​ട്ട് ലെ​റ്റ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    റീ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ ഔ​ട്ട് ലെ​റ്റ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    ത​ഹാ​നി ഫു​ഡ്‌ സ്റ്റ​ഫ് ട്രേ​ഡി​ങ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യു​ടെ റീ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ ഔ​ട്ട് ലെ​റ്റ് ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ഉ​ണ്ണീ​ൻ​കു​ട്ടി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഫു​ജൈ​റ ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​ഹാ​നി ഫു​ഡ്‌ സ്റ്റ​ഫ് ട്രേ​ഡി​ങ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യു​ടെ റീ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ ഔ​ട്ട് ലെ​റ്റ് ആ​മ​സോ​ൺ ഈ​സ്റ്റ് സൂ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഷാ​ർ​ജ അ​ൽ​സൂ​റി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ഉ​ണ്ണീ​ൻ​കു​ട്ടി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ജ​ലീ​ൽ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​തു​ടി​യി​ൽ, ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ അ​ലി പി.​യു, ആ​ഷി​ക് പി.​യു, ഷാ​ജി പി.​യു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​ടു​ത്ത വ​ർ​ഷം യു.​എ.​ഇ റീ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ രം​ഗ​ത്ത് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ഔ​ട്ട് ലെ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ലീ​ൽ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​തു​ടി​യി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Retail Out LetTahani Food
