Posted Ondate_range 29 Dec 2024 6:52 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Dec 2024 6:52 AM IST
ഷാർജ: ഫുജൈറ ആസ്ഥാനമായി പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന തഹാനി ഫുഡ് സ്റ്റഫ് ട്രേഡിങ് കമ്പനിയുടെ റീട്ടയിൽ ഔട്ട് ലെറ്റ് ആമസോൺ ഈസ്റ്റ് സൂപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റ് ഷാർജ അൽസൂറിൽ പ്രവർത്തനമാരംഭിച്ചു. ഫാത്തിമ ഉണ്ണീൻകുട്ടി ഉദ്ഘാടനം നിർവഹിച്ചു. ചടങ്ങിൽ ചെയർമാൻ ജലീൽ പാലക്കാട്ടുതുടിയിൽ, ഡയറക്ടർമാരായ അലി പി.യു, ആഷിക് പി.യു, ഷാജി പി.യു എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. അടുത്ത വർഷം യു.എ.ഇ റീട്ടയിൽ രംഗത്ത് കൂടുതൽ ഔട്ട് ലെറ്റുകൾ ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് ജലീൽ പാലക്കാട്ടുതുടിയിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.
