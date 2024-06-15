Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Jun 2024 5:55 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 Jun 2024 5:55 AM GMT
ഉബൈദ് ചേറ്റുവക്ക് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകിtext_fields
News Summary - sendoff to Ubaid Chetuva
ദുബൈ: പ്രവാസ ജീവിതം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുന്ന കെ.എം.സി.സി മുൻ തൃശൂർ ജില്ല സെക്രട്ടറിയും സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകനുമായ ഉബൈദ് ചേറ്റുവക്ക് യാത്രയയപ്പ്. ചേറ്റുവ മുസ്ലിം റിലീഫ് കമ്മിറ്റിയാണ് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകിയത്.
