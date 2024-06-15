Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഉ​ബൈ​ദ് ചേ​റ്റു​വ​ക്ക്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Jun 2024 5:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jun 2024 5:55 AM GMT

    ഉ​ബൈ​ദ് ചേ​റ്റു​വ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് നൽകി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഉ​ബൈ​ദ് ചേ​റ്റു​വ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് നൽകി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഉ​ബൈ​ദ് ചേ​റ്റു​വ​ക്ക് ചേ​റ്റു​വ മു​സ്‍ലിം റി​ലീ​ഫ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ന​ൽ​കി​യ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്

    ദു​ബൈ: പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച്​ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മു​ൻ തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നു​മാ​യ ഉ​ബൈ​ദ് ചേ​റ്റു​വ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്. ചേ​റ്റു​വ മു​സ്‍ലിം റി​ലീ​ഫ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റിയാണ് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കിയത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - sendoff to Ubaid Chetuva
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick