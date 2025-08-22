Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2025 12:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2025 12:36 PM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഷാർജ: കണ്ണൂർ സിറ്റി കുറുവ അവേരയിലെ മെഹറാസിൽ അബ്ദുൾ സത്താർ (65) ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പരേതരായ പുന്നക്കൽ ഹസ്സൻ, വടക്കേ കണ്ടി സുഹറ എന്നിവരുടെ മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: പുന്നക്കൽ ഫൗസിയ. മക്കൾ: ഹർഷിദ്, ദിൽഷാദ്, മെഹ്റ, പരേതനായ ഫർഷാദ്. മരുമക്കൾ: നിലോഫർ, നുഐമ, ഫെബിന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഇബ്രാഹിം, അബ്ദുൾ അസീസ്, നസീമ, ഹാറൂൺ, നൗഫൽ. ഖബറടക്കം ദുബൈയിൽ നടക്കും.

    TAGS:kannur nativeSharjahObituary
