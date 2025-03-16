Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2025 8:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2025 8:03 AM IST

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ജ്മാ​നി​ലെ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്​ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ക​രു​ടേ​യും ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്​ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    അ​ജ്മാ​ൻ: അ​ജ്മാ​നി​ലെ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്​ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ക​രു​ടേ​യും ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്​ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഷ​ബാ​ബ് വ​ല്ല​പ്പു​ഴ, റ​ഫീ​ക്ബാ​ബു കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - iftar meet
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X