Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 19 March 2024 6:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 March 2024 6:03 AM GMT

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച

    ramadan 2024
    ദു​ബൈ: ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി സ​മാ​ജം ഗ്രൂ​പ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മാ​യി മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 24 ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച അ​ൽ ത​വാ​ർ പാ​ർ​ക്ക്​-2​ൽ (അ​ൽ ഖി​സൈ​സ്) ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ 20ന് ​ശേ​ഷം വി​വി​ധ ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​മെ​ന്നും പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് റ​ഹീ​സ് കാ​ർ​ത്തി​ക​പ്പ​ള്ളി, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ൻ​ഷാ​ദ് ബ​ഷീ​ർ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ശി​വ​ശ​ങ്ക​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടേ​ണ്ട ന​മ്പ​ർ: 0503450933, 0563353532, 0559523795.

