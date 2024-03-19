Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം ഞായറാഴ്ചtext_fields
News Summary - Iftar gathering on Sunday
ദുബൈ: ആലപ്പുഴ ജില്ല പ്രവാസി സമാജം ഗ്രൂപ് അംഗങ്ങൾക്കും കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്കുമായി മാർച്ച് 24 ഞായറാഴ്ച അൽ തവാർ പാർക്ക്-2ൽ (അൽ ഖിസൈസ്) ഇഫ്താർ മീറ്റ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും. റമദാൻ 20ന് ശേഷം വിവിധ ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പുകളിൽ ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റ് വിതരണം ചെയ്യുമെന്നും പ്രസിഡൻറ് റഹീസ് കാർത്തികപ്പള്ളി, സെക്രട്ടറി അൻഷാദ് ബഷീർ, ട്രഷറർ ശിവശങ്കർ എന്നിവർ അറിയിച്ചു. ബന്ധപ്പെടേണ്ട നമ്പർ: 0503450933, 0563353532, 0559523795.
