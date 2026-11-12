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Madhyamam
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    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ കോര്‍ണിഷിലും കരിമരുന്ന് വിരുന്ന്

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    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ കോര്‍ണിഷിലും കരിമരുന്ന് വിരുന്ന്
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    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ: പുതുവര്‍ഷതലേന്ന് രാത്രി ഒമ്പത് മുതല്‍ റാക് ജുല്‍ഫാര്‍ ടവറുകള്‍ക്ക് എതിര്‍വശത്ത് വെടിക്കെട്ടും പ്രത്യേക ആഘോഷ പരിപാടികളും നടക്കും. മനാര്‍ മാള്‍, സമീപത്തെ വാട്ടര്‍ഫ്രണ്ട് പ്രദേശങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്നും വെടിക്കെട്ട് കാണാം. പ്രവേശനം സൗജന്യമായിരിക്കും. മനാര്‍ മാളില്‍ വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ പാര്‍ക്ക് ചെയ്യാനുള്ള സൗകര്യമുണ്ട്. ആദ്യം എത്തുന്നവര്‍ക്ക് മുന്‍ഗണന. മുന്‍കൂട്ടി രജിസ്ട്രേഷന്‍ ആവശ്യമില്ല.

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