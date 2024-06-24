Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    24 Jun 2024 3:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 3:07 AM GMT

    പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ അ​വീ​റി​ൽ ജ​ബ​ൽ താ​രി​ക് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ട്രെ​ഡി​ങ് ഉ​ട​മ കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ബാ​ബു ഹാ​ജി കാ​ട്ടി​ൽ​പ്പീ​ടി​ക (76) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഭാ​ര്യ: ആ​യി​ഷ ബീ​വി. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ജ​ലീ​ൽ, ഹ​സീ​ന, ഷ​ഹ​നാ​സ്, ഫാ​ബി​ദ. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് (ദു​ബൈ), അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ ബ​സാ​ർ, നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് തി​രു​വ​ണ്ണൂ​ർ, സാ​ഹി​റ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ കോ​യ, കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​മ്മ​ദ്, കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ (ചേ​മ​ഞ്ചേ​രി പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് 14ാം വാ​ർ​ഡ് മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗ് ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ), കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല കോ​യ, ഖ​ദീ​ജ, മ​റി​യം, ആ​യി​ഷ​ബി, ആ​സി​യ, സൗ​ദ.

