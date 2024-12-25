Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഅ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 11:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 11:50 AM IST

    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ദേ​വാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ദേ​വാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ് ഡ​യ​നീ​ഷ്യ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ദേ​വാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്

    ഇ​ട​വ​ക വി​കാ​രി

    റ​വ. ഫാ. ​മാ​ത്യൂ വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ: സെ​ന്റ് ഡ​യ​നീ​ഷ്യ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ദേ​വാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് (എ​ൽ​ദോ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ) ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ഇ​ന്ന​ലെ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റു​മു​ത​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഇ​ട​വ​ക വി​കാ​രി റ​വ.​ഫാ. മാ​ത്യൂ വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. വി​ശു​ദ്ധ കു​ർ​ബാ​ന​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത​മാ​യ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ക​രോ​ളും ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ഫീ​സ്റ്റു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsAl Ain Orthodox church
    News Summary - Christmas Service at Alain Orthodox Church
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X