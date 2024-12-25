Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Dec 2024 11:50 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Dec 2024 11:50 AM IST
അൽഐൻ ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് ദേവാലയത്തിലെ ക്രിസ്മസ് ശുശ്രൂഷtext_fields
News Summary - Christmas Service at Alain Orthodox Church
അൽഐൻ: സെന്റ് ഡയനീഷ്യസ് ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് ദേവാലയത്തിൽ ക്രിസ്മസ് (എൽദോ പെരുന്നാൾ) ശുശ്രൂഷകൾ നടത്തി.
ഇന്നലെ വൈകീട്ട് ആറുമുതൽ തുടങ്ങിയ ശുശ്രൂഷകൾക്ക് ഇടവക വികാരി റവ.ഫാ. മാത്യൂ വർഗീസ് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. വിശുദ്ധ കുർബാനക്കുശേഷം പരമ്പരാഗതമായ ക്രിസ്മസ് കരോളും ക്രിസ്മസ് ഫീസ്റ്റുമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.
