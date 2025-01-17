Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jan 2025 6:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jan 2025 6:44 AM IST

    നിരീക്ഷണ കാമറകളുടെ വലയത്തിൽ റാസല്‍ഖൈമ

    നിരീക്ഷണ കാമറകളുടെ വലയത്തിൽ റാസല്‍ഖൈമ
    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ: എമിറേറ്റില്‍ പൊതു -സ്വകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിലും തന്ത്രപ്രധാന സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലും സ്ഥാപിച്ച സുരഷ കാമറകളുടെ എണ്ണം രണ്ട് ലക്ഷമായതായി റാക് പൊലീസ്. സ്ട്രീറ്റ് ഗ്രൂപ് കമ്പനിയുടെ ആസ്ഥാനത്ത് കാമറ സ്ഥാപിച്ചതോടെയാണ്​ നിരീക്ഷണ കാമറകളുടെ എണ്ണം രണ്ട്​ ലക്ഷത്തിലെത്തിയത്​.

    TAGS:Ras Al khaimahSecurity Camera
    News Summary - Ras Al Khaimah camera system
