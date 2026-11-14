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    മുംബൈ സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    ഷെയ്ഖ് അക്ബർ യാസീൻ മുഹമ്മദ്

    റിയാദ്: മുംബൈ അന്ധേരി സ്വദേശി ഷെയ്ഖ് അക്ബർ യാസീൻ മുഹമ്മദ് (61) റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്നായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. റിയാദ് തഖസ്സുസിയിൽ ഹൗസ് ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: റിസ്‌വാന അക്ബർ ശൈഖ്. മക്കൾ: ആതിഫ് മുഹമ്മദ് ശൈഖ്, ഹാഷിം മുഹമ്മദ് ശൈഖ്, ഹാമിദ് മുഹമ്മദ് ശൈഖ്. ഐ.സി.എഫ് വെൽഫെയർ വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ റസാഖ് വയൽക്കര, ജബ്ബാർ കുനിയിൽ, അലി ചെറുവാടി എന്നിവർ നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിവരുന്നു.

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    News Summary - Mumbai Native Passes Away in Riyadh
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