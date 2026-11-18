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News Summary - Qatar Fog Warning Issued
ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിൽ അടുത്ത ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ മൂടൽമഞ്ഞിന് സാധ്യതയുള്ളതായി കാലാവസ്ഥാ വിഭാഗം അറിയിച്ചു. നവംബർ 18 ബുധനാഴ്ച മുതൽ വാരാന്ത്യം വരെ രാത്രിയിലും പുലർച്ചെയുമുള്ള സമയങ്ങളിൽ മൂടൽമഞ്ഞുണ്ടാകാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. ഇതുമൂലം കാഴ്ചപരിധി കുറയാൻ ഇടയുള്ളതിനാൽ വാഹനയാത്രക്കാർ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ നിർദേശിച്ചു
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