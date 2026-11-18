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ദിമാനിയാത്ത് ദ്വീപുകളിൽ ക്യാമ്പിങ്ങിനും രാത്രി താമസത്തിനും താൽക്കാലിക വിലക്ക്text_fields
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News Summary - Temporary Ban on Camping and Overnight Stays in Daymaniyat Islands
മസ്കത്ത്: ദിമാനിയാത്ത് ദ്വീപുകളിലെ നേച്ചർ റിസർവിൽ ക്യാമ്പിങ്ങിനും രാത്രി തങ്ങുന്നതിനുമുള്ള പെർമിറ്റുകൾ അനുവദിക്കുന്നത് താൽക്കാലികമായി നിർത്തിവെച്ചതായി ഒമാൻ പരിസ്ഥിതി അതോറിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു തുടർനടപടികൾ സംബന്ധിച്ച നിർദേശങ്ങൾക്കായി അധികൃതരുടെ അറിയിപ്പുകൾ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണമെന്നും തീരുമാനത്തോട് പൊതുജനങ്ങൾ സഹകരിക്കണമെന്നും അതോറിറ്റി അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു.
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