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ദേശീയദിന സൈനിക പരേഡിന് സുൽത്താൻ ഹൈത്തം നേതൃത്വം നൽകുംtext_fields
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News Summary - Sultan Haitham to Lead Oman National Day Military Parade
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാന്റെ ദേശീയദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച നടക്കുന്ന സൈനിക പരേഡിന് സുൽത്താൻ ഹൈതം ബിൻ താരിഖ് നേതൃത്വം നൽകും. സുപ്രീം കമാൻഡർ കൂടിയായ സുൽത്താന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ദാഖിലിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ശഫാ ക്യാമ്പിലുള്ള സുൽത്താൻ ഓഫ് ഒമാൻസ് ആർമേഡ് ഡിവിഷന്റെ പരേഡ് ഗ്രൗണ്ടിലാണ് ചടങ്ങ് നടക്കുക.ദേശീയദിനാഘോഷങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന സൈനിക പരേഡിൽ വിവിധ സൈനിക വിഭാഗങ്ങൾ അണിനിരക്കും.
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