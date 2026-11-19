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ദേശീയദിനം: 344 തടവുകാർക്ക് മാപ്പ് നൽകി ഒമാൻ സുൽത്താൻtext_fields
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News Summary - National Day: Oman Sultan pardons 344 prisoners
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാന്റെ 56-ാമത് ദേശീയദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് 344 തടവുകാർക്ക് സുൽത്താൻ ഹൈതം ബിൻ താരിഖ് പൊതുമാപ്പ് അനുവദിച്ചു. വിവിധ കേസുകളിൽ ശിക്ഷിക്കപ്പെട്ട് ജയിലിൽ കഴിയുന്ന സ്വദേശികളും വിദേശികളുമുൾപ്പെടെയുള്ളവർക്കാണ് സുൽത്താൻ പ്രത്യേക മാപ്പ് നൽകിയത്.
ദേശീയദിനാഘോഷങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി തടവുകാരുടെയും അവരുടെ കുടുംബങ്ങളുടെയും സാഹചര്യം പരിഗണിച്ചാണ് നടപടി. പൊതുമാപ്പ് ലഭിച്ചവരിൽ ഒമാനി പൗരന്മാരും പ്രവാസികളും ഉൾപ്പെടുന്നു.
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