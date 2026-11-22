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ഒമാനിൽ ദേശീയദിന അവധി നവംബർ 25, 26 തീയതികളിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - National Day holidays in Oman on November 25 and 26
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാന്റെ 56-ാമത് ദേശീയദിനാഘോഷങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി നവംബർ 25, 26 തീയതികളിൽ ഔദ്യോഗിക അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ബുധൻ, വ്യാഴം ദിവസങ്ങളിലാണ് അവധി. തൊഴിൽ മന്ത്രാലയമാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.പൊതുമേഖലയിലെയും സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലെയും ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് അവധി ബാധകമായിരിക്കും. ദേശീയദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് രാജ്യത്തിന് കൂടുതൽ സുരക്ഷയും സമൃദ്ധിയും ആശംസിക്കുന്നതായും മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
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