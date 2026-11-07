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Madhyamam
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    മസ്കത്തിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മലയാളി നിര്യാതനായി

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    മസ്കത്തിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മലയാളി നിര്യാതനായി
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    മസ്കത്ത്: തൃശൂർ ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട കറുപടന്ന സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ മജീദ് (60) അൽ ഖുവൈറിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നിര്യാതനായി. ചുണ്ടെക്കാട്ടിൽ വീട്ടിൽ അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദറിന്റെ മകനാണ്.

    ഭാര്യ: ആരിഫ അബ്ദുൽ മജീദ്. മക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ,റബിയ്യത്ത്. ഖൗല ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ഐ.സി.എഫിന്റെയും തലശ്ശേരി–മാഹി പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷന്റെയും നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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    News Summary - Muscat Malayali death, Heart attack Muscat, Oman NRI death, Muscat news, Oman Malayali news
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