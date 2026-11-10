ഹഫീത്ത് അതിർത്തിയിൽ 40 വയർലെസ് ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ പിടികൂടി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range
Updated Ondate_range
ഹഫീത്ത് അതിർത്തിയിൽ 40 വയർലെസ് ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ പിടികൂടിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 40 Wireless Communication Devices Seized at Hafeet Border Crossing
മസ്കത്ത്: ഹഫീത്ത് അതിർത്തി ചെക്ക്പോസ്റ്റിൽ കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച 40 വയർലെസ് ഉപകരണങ്ങളും 10 അനുബന്ധ ബേസ് യൂണിറ്റുകളും കസ്റ്റംസ് അധികൃതർ പിടികൂടി. വാഹനത്തിനുള്ളിൽ പ്രത്യേകം നിർമിച്ച രഹസ്യ അറകളിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിലായിരുന്നു ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ.
കൂടാതെ, കസ്റ്റംസ് പരിശോധനയിൽ ഏഴ് പഴയ മൊബൈൽ ഫോണുകളും പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു. സംഭവത്തിൽ നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
25% Off
Today's Edition is out
Want the complete newspaper?
Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
Click here for the full edition →
Use code SAVE25
Next Story