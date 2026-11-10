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Madhyamam
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    ഹഫീത്ത് അതിർത്തിയിൽ 40 വയർലെസ് ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ പിടികൂടി

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    ഹഫീത്ത് അതിർത്തിയിൽ 40 വയർലെസ് ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ പിടികൂടി
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    മസ്‌കത്ത്: ഹഫീത്ത് അതിർത്തി ചെക്ക്‌പോസ്റ്റിൽ കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച 40 വയർലെസ് ഉപകരണങ്ങളും 10 അനുബന്ധ ബേസ് യൂണിറ്റുകളും കസ്റ്റംസ് അധികൃതർ പിടികൂടി. വാഹനത്തിനുള്ളിൽ പ്രത്യേകം നിർമിച്ച രഹസ്യ അറകളിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിലായിരുന്നു ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ.

    കൂടാതെ, കസ്റ്റംസ് പരിശോധനയിൽ ഏഴ് പഴയ മൊബൈൽ ഫോണുകളും പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു. സംഭവത്തിൽ നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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    News Summary - 40 Wireless Communication Devices Seized at Hafeet Border Crossing
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