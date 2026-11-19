Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range
Updated Ondate_range
അനധികൃത ഡീസൽ വിൽപ്പന: പ്രവാസികൾക്ക് രണ്ട് വർഷം തടവ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Three Indians Jailed for Two Years Each in Kuwait Over Subsidized Diesel Sale
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: അംഘാരയിൽ സബ്സിഡി നിരക്കിലുള്ള ഡീസൽ അനധികൃതമായി വിൽക്കുകയും കൈവശം വെക്കുകയും ചെയ്ത മൂന്ന് ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് രണ്ട് വർഷം വീതം തടവ് ശിക്ഷ. സുരക്ഷാ പരിശോധനക്കിടെയാണ് ഇവർ പിടിയിലായത്.
സർക്കാർ സബ്സിഡിയോടെ നൽകുന്ന ഡീസൽ നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി വിൽപ്പന നടത്തിയെന്നാണ് കണ്ടെത്തൽ. കേസ് പരിഗണിച്ച കോടതിയാണ് മൂന്ന് പേർക്കും തടവ് ശിക്ഷ വിധിച്ചത്.
25% Off
Today's Edition is out
Want the complete newspaper?
Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
Click here for the full edition →
Use code SAVE25
Next Story