Madhyamam
    Kuwaitchevron_rightഇ​ന്ന് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2024 7:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2024 7:17 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ന് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് ​വൈ​കും

    ഇ​ന്ന് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് ​വൈ​കും
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ടു നി​ന്നു കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും തി​രി​ച്ചു​മു​ള്ള എ​യ​ർഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് വൈ​കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30ന് ​കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ടു നി​ന്ന് കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വി​മാ​നം 11.40 നാ​ണ് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക.

    ഉ​ച്ച​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് 1.15ന് ​കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്ടേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വി​മാ​നം വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം 3.30നാ​ണ് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള വി​മാ​നം കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് എ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തും ഇ​തോ​ടെ വൈ​കും.

