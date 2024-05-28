Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2024 4:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2024 4:11 AM GMT

    കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ന​ൽ​കും

    കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ന​ൽ​കും
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള മു​സ് ലിം ​അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ) പ​ത്താം ക്ലാ​സ്, പ്ല​സ് ടു, ​ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക പി.​യു.​സി ത​ത്തു​ല്യ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ളി​ൽ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളാ​യ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മ​ക്ക​ളെ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കും. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ദാ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ മോ​ട്ടി​വേ​ഷ​ൻ ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളും ല​ഹ​രി വി​രു​ദ്ധ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​വും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക, സാം​സ​കാ​രി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്തെ പ്ര​ഗ​ത്ഭ​രു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​വും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കും.

    TAGS:KKMA Education Award
    News Summary - KKMA Education Award
