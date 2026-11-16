കെ.എം.സൈനുദ്ധീന് കെ.കെ.ഐ.സി യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി

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കെ.എം.സൈനുദ്ധീന് കെ.കെ.ഐ.സി യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകിtext_fields
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News Summary - KKIC Abbassiya East Unit Bids Farewell to K.M. Zainudheen
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കെ.എം. സൈനുദ്ധീന് കെ.കെ ഐ.സി അബ്ബാസിയ ഈസ്റ്റ് യൂണിറ്റ് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി. സംഘടനയുടെ തുടക്കം മുതൽ വിവിധ ഭാരവാഹിത്വങ്ങൾ ഏറ്റെടുത്ത് പ്രവർത്തിച്ചയാളാണ് സൈനുദ്ധീൻ. യൂണിറ്റ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് മുഹമ്മദ് അസ്ലം അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.
എ.കെ.ഷക്കീർ, സാലിഹ് സുബൈർ, ആസിഫ്, റഫീഖ്, റിയാസ്, സഫർ, ഫവാസ്, ബാസിത്, അലാവുദ്ദീൻ എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. ഫൈറൂസ് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. കെ.സി. അബ്ദുൽ കരീം നന്ദി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. കെ.എം.സൈനുദ്ധീന് യൂണിറ്റിന്റെ ഉപഹാരം ചടങ്ങിൽ കൈമാറി.
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