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കുവൈത്തിൽ നേരിയ ഭൂചലനംtext_fields
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News Summary - 4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southwestern Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: രാജ്യത്ത് നേരിയ ഭൂചലനം. തെക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ ഭാഗത്തുള്ള അൽ മനഖീശിൽ ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെയാണ് സംഭവം. പ്രാദേശിക സമയം പുലർച്ചെ 3:53ന്, 11 കിലോമീറ്റർ ആഴത്തിലാണ് ഭൂചലനം ഉണ്ടായത്.
ഭൂചലനം റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 4.1 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയതായി കുവൈത്ത് ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ട് ഫോർ സയന്റിഫിക് റിസർച്ച് (കിസർ) അറിയിച്ചു. കുവൈത്ത് നാഷണൽ സീസ്മിക് നെറ്റ്വർക്ക് വഴിയാണ് ഭൂചലനം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. സംഭവത്തിൽ അപകടങ്ങൾ ഒന്നും റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല
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