Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightവോ​യി​സ്‌ ഓ​ഫ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2024 4:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2024 4:25 AM GMT

    വോ​യി​സ്‌ ഓ​ഫ് ട്രി​വാ​ൻ​ഡ്രം നോ​മ്പു​തു​റ 29 ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ramadan 2024
    cancel

    ​മ​നാ​മ: വോ​യി​സ്‌ ഓ​ഫ് ട്രി​വാ​ൻ​ഡ്രം ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഫോ​റം നോ​മ്പു​തു​റ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. മാ​ർ​ച്ച്‌ 29 ന് ​ട്യൂ​ബ്ലി ഫാ​ത്തി​മ കാ​നൂ ഹാ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മ​ജ്‌​ലി​സ് 2024 എ​ന്ന് പേ​രി​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഏ​കോ​പ​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​സ​മി​തി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    സ​മി​തി​യി​ൽ മു​നീ​ർ (പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ), സി​നോ​ജ് (പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ) എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യാ​ണ് രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - Voice of Trivandrum on Lent 29
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X