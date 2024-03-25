Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 March 2024 4:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 March 2024 4:51 AM GMT

    സി​ത്ര​യി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; വ​യോ​ധി​ക ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മ​നാ​മ: സി​ത്ര​യി​ലെ ഖ​രി​ജി​യ​യി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ വ​യോ​ധി​ക ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ​യാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    പു​ക ശ്വ​സി​ച്ചാ​ണ് പ്രാ​യ​മാ​യ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഖ​രീ​ജി​യ​യി​ലെ ​ശൈ​ഖ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ മു​ഖ​ല്ല​ദ് ഖ​ബ​ർ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി. ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ ഗു​രു​ത​രാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലാ​ണ്. പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​വാ​സി​ക​ളാ​ണ് ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു.

