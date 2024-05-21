Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    21 May 2024 6:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    21 May 2024 6:30 AM GMT

    എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ്: ഇ​ന്ന​ത്തെ കൊ​ച്ചി- ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നും തി​രി​ച്ചു​മു​ള്ള വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി

    Air India Express
    മ​നാ​മ: ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലേ​ക്കും തി​രി​ച്ചു​മു​ള്ള എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി.

    ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് റീ​സ​ണു​ക​ളാ​ണ് പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്. കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് 7.55 ന് ​പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടേ​ണ്ട സ​ർ​വി​സും ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് 11.15 ന് ​പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടേ​ണ്ട സ​ർ​വി​സു​മാ​ണ് റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

