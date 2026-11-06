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ടിബിസി കോര്പറേറ്റ് ഓഫിസ് ഉദ്ഘാടനംtext_fields
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News Summary - Inauguration of the TBC Corporate Office
കോഴിക്കോട്: കേരളത്തിലെ മുന്നിര ബ്രാന്ഡിങ് ആന്ഡ് മാര്ക്കറ്റിങ് സ്ഥാപനമായ ദി ബ്രാന്ഡിങ് കമ്പനിയുടെ (ടിബിസി) പുതിയ കോര്പറേറ്റ് ഓഫിസിന്റെയും മാഡിസം ഡിജിറ്റലിന്റെ ഓഫിസ് കം സ്റ്റുഡിയോയുടേയും ഉദ്ഘാടനം മന്ത്രി അഡ്വ. ടി. സിദ്ദീഖ് നിര്വഹിച്ചു.
കോഴിക്കോട് കോര്പറേഷന് മേയര് ഒ. സദാശിവന് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ടിബിസി ഗ്രൂപ്പ് സിഇഒ സുനീഷ് എസ്, മാഡിസം ഡിജിറ്റല് എഡിറ്റര് ഇന് ചീഫ് ഡോ. എ.കെ. അബ്ദുള് ഹക്കീം, സിപിഎം സംസ്ഥാന കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗം വി. വസീഫ്, യൂത്ത് കോണ്ഗ്രസ് കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ല പ്രസിഡന്റ് ആര്. ഷെഹിന് തുടങ്ങിയവരും പങ്കെടുത്തു.
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